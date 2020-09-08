Bishkek City Hall records song in memory of victims and gratitude to doctors

The Department of Culture of the Bishkek City Hall, together with a famous poet Kiyalbek Urmanbetov and a domestic composer Bakyt Alisherov, created a musical composition Antivirus. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The City Hall noted that the year will remain in our memory for a long time. «It was a real war, a battle for life... Every day, people, loved ones, died: mothers and fathers, grandparents, brothers and sisters, daughters and sons, teachers and doctors, the pandemic did not spare anyone. But, despite the irreparable losses, we continued to fight for the capital, for the country,» the press service said.

The City Hall thanked the Kyrgyzstanis who helped in the fight against coronavirus. «Our special heartfelt thanks to all doctors who, in spite of everything, fought for the lives of the people,» the City Hall added.

The requiem song was performed by talented students — soloists of the Kyrgyz and Moscow Conservatories and the Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University: Miran Zhanarbaev, Ruslan Asankan uulu, Urmat Tokombaev, Diana Salieva, Alexander Volkodav, Alena Yureva and Tamgagul Aibek kyzy.