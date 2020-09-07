13:46
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 27.1 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 494,363 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 27,103,845 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (6,276,365), Brazil (4,137,521), India (4,204,613), Russia (1,022,228), Peru (683,702), South Africa (638,517), Colombia (666,521), Mexico (634,023) and Spain (498,989).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 18,100,000. The figure grew by 420,044 people for two days.

At least 883,339 people died from the virus (growth by 8,970 people for 24 hours), including 188,941 people — in the USA, 126,650— in Brazil, 71,642 — in India, 41,640— in the UK, and 67,558— in Mexico.

At least 44,458 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 106,361 cases — in Kazakhstan, 43,587— in Uzbekistan, 8,792 — in Tajikistan.
