Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Five new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev announced at a briefing.

According to him, three health workers became infected in Batken region, and two more — in Issyk-Kul region.

Three health workers have been discharged from hospitals during the day after recovery, and 12 more — from home isolation.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,157 medical workers, 2,579 of them have recovered.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.