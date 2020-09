Search for body of a drowned seven-year-old boy continues in Kochkor district of Kyrgyzstan for a month. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

The boy born in 2013 drowned in Tendik village in Chu river on August 7. Local residents and rescuers were searching for him.

Additional forces of the fire-fighting and rescue unit No. 42 of Kochkor district were involved in the search on September 6, but there are no results.

The search continues.