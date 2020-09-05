President Jeenbekov: Not to sell vote is a personal decision of each of us

«Not to sell own vote is a personal decision of each of us. Nobody can force a person to do this,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said in an interview with Birinchi Radio.

According to him, the responsibility for fair and transparent elections lies not only with the state authorities, but also with every voter.

«If we realize this ourselves and demand from other citizens who are nearby, I am sure that the voting will be fair. If everyone clearly fulfills their duties, I, as the head of state, the Central Election Commission, parties and voters along with their rights will remember about their responsibilities — the elections will be fair. It depends on each of us,» the head of state believes.

Therefore, we all need to be participants of the process, and not bystanders or critics. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

«The elections are a great test for the country, for all of us. We need to pass this test with dignity. Therefore, I would like to once again call on all compatriots to be responsible. We must all realize that this is a national task,» he said.