Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Four new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, two health worker became infected in Jalal-Abad region, and two more — in Batken region.

Two health workers have been discharged from hospitals during the day after recovery, and 15 more — from home isolation.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,149 medical workers, 2,550 of them have recovered.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.