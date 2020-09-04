Families of 18 doctors died of COVID-19 recieve 1 million soms each

Families of 18 medical workers who died from coronavirus received compensation of 1 million soms each. Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev announced at a briefing.

According to him, a special commission is studying 34 deaths of medical workers. «In addition, specialists are considering 800 packages of documents of health workers who have contracted COVID-19 in order to pay them the promised compensation of 200,000 soms,» the official said.

The total number of medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 is 3,136 people, 2,506 of them were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

The Republican Emergency Response Center last time provided data on medical workers who died from coronavirus in July, then 73 deaths were reported.