CEC and parties of Kyrgyzstan sign memorandum on fair election campaign

The leaders and representatives of the parties participating in the elections in Kyrgyzstan signed a memorandum on fair election campaign.

Chairperson of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Nurzhan Shaildabekova noted that an important period began in the election campaign. «The period when political parties strive to bring their goals and objectives to voters, and voters are given time to make an informed choice,» she said.

Nurzhan Shaildabekova noted that ensuring free and fair elections is the mandate of the CEC, but this cannot be achieved alone. Therefore, the parties were invited to sign a memorandum in order to increase their efforts to make the elections fair, transparent and reliable. «I hope all participants will abide by it. This is a kind of code, a gentlemen’s agreement. Not everything can be stipulated by laws, or maybe it is not necessary to do this, and the memorandum is one of the examples of how you can assume obligations to achieve the goal,» she said.

According to her, by signing the document, the parties committed themselves to strictly comply with the requirements of the Constitution, the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as carry out the campaign on the principles of openness and mutual respect, priority of the interests and rights of citizens, and the rule of law.

Nurzhan Shaildabekova added that one of the innovations of the memorandum is the voluntary regulation of information on social media by candidates.

«The political parties agreed not to use them to denigrate opponents, not to use hate speech, to pay for advertising on them at the expense of electoral funds, and so on,» she said.

The CEC allowed 15 political parties to participate in the elections.

The election campaign began today, on September 4.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting date of parliamentary elections. They will be held on October 4.
