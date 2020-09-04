17:12
USD 78.69
EUR 93.10
RUB 1.04
English

Elections 2020. Most of Kyrgyzstanis have not decided who to vote for

The majority of Kyrgyzstanis intend to vote against all at the elections to the 7th convocation of the Parliament. Such data are presented in a study by SIAR Research and Consulting, which was ordered by the Center for Insights in Survey Research of the International Republican Institute.

From August 6 to August 15, at least 1,223 residents of Kyrgyzstan aged 18 and over were interviewed via mobile and landline phones. The interviews were conducted in Kyrgyz (63 percent), Russian (35 percent) and Uzbek (2 percent).

Answering the question «If the parliamentary elections were held next Sunday, which political party would you vote for?» the majority of respondents (27 percent) answered that they had not yet decided, 15 percent said that they would vote against all, 10 percent admitted that they would not vote.

Seven percent of the respondents expressed a desire to vote for Ata-Zhurt party, which does not participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections. Six percent of the respondents answered that they would vote for Respublika party.

At least 5 percent of the survey participants spoke in support of Birimdik, SDPK (it also does not participate in the elections) and Ata Meken each.

The survey focused on economic and political issues, the upcoming elections and the fight against coronavirus.
link: https://24.kg/english/164137/
views: 117
Print
Related
CEC and parties of Kyrgyzstan sign memorandum on fair election campaign
Seven polling stations in Bishkek have no ramps and handrails
Plan to prevent COVID-19 during elections to be developed by September 15
Elections 2020: Adakhan Madumarov to sue Central Election Commission
Common Cause Foundation forms 58 teams of election observers in Kyrgyzstan
Sociological survey: Sooronbai Jeenbekov included in top 10 trusted politicians
Elections 2020: CEC of Kyrgyzstan registers lists of 15 parties
Headquarters for preparation of prosecutors for elections opened in Kyrgyzstan
Government of Kyrgyzstan obliges SRS to promptly report mass registration facts
Elections 2020: About 11 polling stations to open for Kyrgyzstanis in Russia
Popular
Education Ministry has options for return to traditional form of education Education Ministry has options for return to traditional form of education
Kyrgyz company ready to build Upper Naryn HPP cascade Kyrgyz company ready to build Upper Naryn HPP cascade
Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities
Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court
4 September, Friday
16:34
Kyrgyzstan loses 25 scientists during coronavirus pandemic Kyrgyzstan loses 25 scientists during coronavirus pande...
16:22
CEC and parties of Kyrgyzstan sign memorandum on fair election campaign
15:56
Seven polling stations in Bishkek have no ramps and handrails
15:45
Eight people killed in traffic accident in Kazarman village
15:35
Elections 2020. Most of Kyrgyzstanis have not decided who to vote for