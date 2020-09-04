15:41
Security Council secretariat searches into causes of coronavirus outbreak

The secretariat of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan searches into the causes and conditions that contributed to the spread of coronavirus infection in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Council reported.

The Security Council has held eight meetings from January to July 2020 to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection COVID-19, localize foci of the infection and neutralize threats to the economy of Kyrgyzstan. Recommendations were given to government agencies, and then the Security Council monitored their implementation.

«Now the secretariat of the Security Council is conducting a detailed study, analysis of the conditions and reasons that contributed to the spread of coronavirus infection in the country, including the issue of the unpreparedness of state bodies, including healthcare organizations, for providing emergency medical care to the population. The results of the analysis will be presented at a meeting of the Security Council to formulate conclusions and give additional recommendations to government agencies. This is done to prevent a similar deterioration in the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country,» the statement says.

At the same time, the Security Council noted that the Financial Police is also conducting pre-trial proceedings on the facts of negligence on the part of individual officials of the Republican Emergency Response Center for Combating the Spread of Coronavirus Infection and the Ministry of Health; corruption, expressed in lobbying the interests of pharmaceutical companies and conclusion of deliberately unfavorable contracts for the state; implementation of state purchases that caused large or especially large damage to the state.

The secretariat of the Security Council asks all interested parties, citizens, experts and civil society institutions to send it the available information and proposals for their study and analysis, as well as generalization with materials prepared for the meeting of the Security Council.
