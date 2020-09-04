14:10
Plan to prevent COVID-19 during elections to be developed by September 15

The Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Akram Madumarov held a regular meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center to assist election commissions in resolving organizational issues, and material and technical support for the elections. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that a meeting of the Security Council took place earlier. Its participants discussed preparations for the elections. A decision was made according to which, by September 10, a plan of measures to ensure law and order and the safety of citizens during the preparation and holding of elections of deputies of the Parliament should be developed and approved.

«By September 15, 2020, together with the Central Election Commission, local state administrations, City Halls of Bishkek and Osh and local governments have to develop and approve a plan to prevent infection of Kyrgyzstanis, employees of the election commissions and other persons involved in the electoral process with coronavirus infection and community-acquired pneumonia during visits to polling stations on election day. It is necessary to ensure proper epidemiological surveillance on the voting day,» Akram Madumarov stressed.
