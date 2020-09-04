14:10
USD 78.69
EUR 93.10
RUB 1.04
English

Nine more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Nine new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev announced at a briefing.

According to him, one health worker became infected in Bishkek, eight — in Issyk-Kul region.

Nine health workers have been discharged from hospitals during the day after recovery, and 18 more — from home isolation.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,145 medical workers, 2,533 of them have recovered.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/164106/
views: 80
Print
Related
Plan to prevent COVID-19 during elections to be developed by September 15
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 26.3 million people globally
One person dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan over past 24 hours
92 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,227 in total
252 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
PM: Council of doctors should examine each seriously ill COVID patient
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 26 million people globally
No deaths from COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Coronavirus not registered in medical workers for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
99 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,135 in total
Popular
Kyrgyz company ready to build Upper Naryn HPP cascade Kyrgyz company ready to build Upper Naryn HPP cascade
Education Ministry has options for return to traditional form of education Education Ministry has options for return to traditional form of education
Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities
Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court
4 September, Friday
13:44
Plan to prevent COVID-19 during elections to be developed by September 15 Plan to prevent COVID-19 during elections to be develop...
13:27
Nine more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13:19
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 26.3 million people globally
13:10
One person dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan over past 24 hours
13:06
92 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,227 in total