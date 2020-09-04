Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 26.3 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 273,446 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 26,304,856 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (6,150,016), Brazil (4,041,638), India (3,936,747), Russia (1,006,923), Peru (657,129), South Africa (633,015), Colombia (641,574), Mexico (616,894) and Spain (488,513).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 17,500,000. The figure grew by 220,711 people for a day.

At least 867,630 people died from the virus (growth by 4,602 people for 24 hours), including 186,790 people — in the USA, 124,614— in Brazil, 68,472 — in India, 41,616— in the UK, and 66,329— in Mexico.

At least 44,227 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 106,121 cases — in Kazakhstan, 42,688— in Uzbekistan, 8,690 — in Tajikistan.