14:09
USD 78.69
EUR 93.10
RUB 1.04
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 26.3 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 273,446 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 26,304,856 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (6,150,016), Brazil (4,041,638), India (3,936,747), Russia (1,006,923), Peru (657,129), South Africa (633,015), Colombia (641,574), Mexico (616,894) and Spain (488,513).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 17,500,000. The figure grew by 220,711 people for a day.

At least 867,630 people died from the virus (growth by 4,602 people for 24 hours), including 186,790 people — in the USA, 124,614— in Brazil, 68,472 — in India, 41,616— in the UK, and 66,329— in Mexico.

At least 44,227 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 106,121 cases — in Kazakhstan, 42,688— in Uzbekistan, 8,690 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/164104/
views: 108
Print
Related
Plan to prevent COVID-19 during elections to be developed by September 15
Nine more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
One person dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan over past 24 hours
92 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,227 in total
252 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
PM: Council of doctors should examine each seriously ill COVID patient
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 26 million people globally
No deaths from COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Coronavirus not registered in medical workers for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
99 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,135 in total
Popular
Kyrgyz company ready to build Upper Naryn HPP cascade Kyrgyz company ready to build Upper Naryn HPP cascade
Education Ministry has options for return to traditional form of education Education Ministry has options for return to traditional form of education
Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities
Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court
4 September, Friday
13:44
Plan to prevent COVID-19 during elections to be developed by September 15 Plan to prevent COVID-19 during elections to be develop...
13:27
Nine more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13:19
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 26.3 million people globally
13:10
One person dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan over past 24 hours
13:06
92 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,227 in total