Elections 2020: CEC of Kyrgyzstan registers lists of 15 parties

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan has registered the lists of 11 more parties, including Kyrgyzstan party. The decision was made at a meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The lists of the following parties have been registered: Meken Yntymagy, Mekenchil, Yiman Nuru, Chon Kazat, Reforma, Respublika, Social Democrats, Birimdik, Mekenim Kyrgyzstan, Ordo, Kyrgyzstan.

The head of the CEC Nurzhan Shaildabekova clarified that the registration of Kyrgyzstan party was dictated by a court decision.

The CEC also approved the lists of four more parties: Ata Meken, Bir Bol, Zamandash and the Party of Veterans of the War in Afghanistan and Participants of Other Local Military Conflicts.

The agenda also included the issue on the list of candidates from Aktiv party, which submitted the documents necessary for registration on time, but did not pay the electoral deposit.

Election campaign starts today, on September 4. It will end on the day of silence — on October 3.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting the date of parliamentary elections. They will be held on October 4.