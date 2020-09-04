11:07
USD 78.69
EUR 93.10
RUB 1.04
English

Elections 2020: CEC of Kyrgyzstan registers lists of 15 parties

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan has registered the lists of 11 more parties, including Kyrgyzstan party. The decision was made at a meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The lists of the following parties have been registered: Meken Yntymagy, Mekenchil, Yiman Nuru, Chon Kazat, Reforma, Respublika, Social Democrats, Birimdik, Mekenim Kyrgyzstan, Ordo, Kyrgyzstan.

The head of the CEC Nurzhan Shaildabekova clarified that the registration of Kyrgyzstan party was dictated by a court decision.

The CEC also approved the lists of four more parties: Ata Meken, Bir Bol, Zamandash and the Party of Veterans of the War in Afghanistan and Participants of Other Local Military Conflicts.

The agenda also included the issue on the list of candidates from Aktiv party, which submitted the documents necessary for registration on time, but did not pay the electoral deposit.

Election campaign starts today, on September 4. It will end on the day of silence — on October 3.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting the date of parliamentary elections. They will be held on October 4.
link: https://24.kg/english/164057/
views: 144
Print
Related
Headquarters for preparation of prosecutors for elections opened in Kyrgyzstan
Government of Kyrgyzstan obliges SRS to promptly report mass registration facts
Elections 2020: About 11 polling stations to open for Kyrgyzstanis in Russia
Elections 2020: CEC registers list of another political party
Elections 2020: CEC registers lists of three political parties
Taalaigul Toktakunova becomes representative of Mekenim Kyrgyzstan
Elections 2020: At least 10 additional polling stations to open in Osh
Elections 2020: Supreme Court rules in favor of Kyrgyzstan party
President of Kyrgyzstan comments on rallies of party supporters
Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court
Popular
Kyrgyz company ready to build Upper Naryn HPP cascade Kyrgyz company ready to build Upper Naryn HPP cascade
Education Ministry has options for return to traditional form of education Education Ministry has options for return to traditional form of education
Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities
Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court
4 September, Friday
10:13
Book of poems by daughter of President of Azerbaijan published in Bishkek Book of poems by daughter of President of Azerbaijan pu...
10:02
Distance learning: Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan opens hotline
09:51
Elections 2020: CEC of Kyrgyzstan registers lists of 15 parties
09:40
Headquarters for preparation of prosecutors for elections opened in Kyrgyzstan
09:28
Alimbek Abdyldaev becomes new Vice Mayor of Bishkek
3 September, Thursday
21:03
Ministry of Education to purchase computers for schools of Kyrgyzstan
21:00
Doskul Bekmurzaev appointed new General Director of Severelectro company
20:54
Government of Kyrgyzstan facilitates financing of business entities
20:45
Muftiyat of Kyrgyzstan urges imams not to get involved in elections
20:40
PM: Council of doctors should examine each seriously ill COVID patient