Headquarters for preparation of prosecutors for elections opened in Kyrgyzstan

The prosecutor’s office considers applications and complaints against the actions of officials of local self-government bodies that violate the electoral legislation. The head of the Anti-Corruption Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office Gulnara Akimbaeva told.

A headquarters has been formed to prepare the prosecution authorities for the upcoming elections. Similar headquarters were created in the subordinate territorial prosecutor’s offices.

«A number of other organizational measures are being taken to step up supervision over the observance of the requirements of the Constitution and laws during the preparation and holding of elections, about which relevant instructions have also been given to regional, city and district prosecutors. From now on, prosecutors monitor messages and publications in the media and Internet resources, and also consider incoming complaints and appeals in accordance with the requirements of the law,» she said.

Election campaign starts in Kyrgyzstan today, on September 4.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting the date of parliamentary elections. They will be held on October 4.
