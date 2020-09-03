At least 122 Kyrgyz villages supplied with drinking water over past two years

As part of a working trip to Chui region, the President of Kyrgyzstan got acquainted with progress of the project on supplying residents of Alekseevka village in Zhaiyl district of the country with clean drinking water. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The previous water supply system in the village is outdated. Therefore, most of the settlement had problems with water for many years. To solve them, as part of the project for sustainable development of rural water supply through ARIS, wells were restored, wells and pumping units were reconstructed, and the construction of water supply systems was completed.

To date, all construction work has been completed, and more than 8,000 residents of Alekseevka have received access to clean drinking water.

In a conversation with local residents, Sooronbai Jeenbekov recalled that providing the population of all regions of the country with clean water was one of the main directions of his presidential activity. The head of state noted that this is also a key component of the state policy for development of regions.

The President called on local authorities and relevant state bodies to continue active interaction with international development partners in this direction, as well as to pay special attention to the quality of construction work.

Recall, the project for sustainable development of rural water supply is being implemented through ARIS jointly with the World Bank and is aimed at the rehabilitation of water supply systems and improvement of sanitation in the country’s settlements. In total, ARIS, together with international development partners, intends to implement projects to provide the population with clean water in 208 villages and two cities of the country until 2024.