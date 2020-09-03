Elections 2020: About 11 polling stations to open for Kyrgyzstanis in Russia

At least 11 polling stations will be opened for Kyrgyzstanis in Russia by the decision of the Central Election Commission of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation reported.

The first and second polling stations are located in Moscow at the diplomatic mission — No. 9001 and 9005.

Polling stations in other cities of Russia:

No. 9009 at the Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Yekaterinburg;

No. 9010 at the Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Novosibirsk;

No. 9002 at the office of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation in St. Petersburg;

No. 9003 at the office of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation in Krasnoyarsk;

No. 9004 at the office of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation in Vladivostok;

No. 9006 at the office of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation in Yakutsk;

No. 9007 at the office of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation in Irkutsk;

No. 9013 at the office of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk;

No. 9014 at the office of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation in Surgut.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting parliamentary elections. They will be held on October 4.