Education Ministry has options for return to traditional form of education

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan has several options for resuming education in the traditional mode. The Deputy Head of the ministry Nadira Dzhusupbekova announced on the air of Ala-Too-24.

According to her, if the situation is stable, students of the 5th, 9th and 11th grades should first return to traditional form of learning.

Nadira Dzhusupbekova added that there is a plan, according to which first of all pupils of 2nd grades will come to schools, then 5th, 9th and 11th grades. «Second-graders have learned for only a year, and it was incomplete. The students of the 9th and 11th grades are graduates. The more they learn in a real format, the more confidence the children will have, the better the results. The 5th grades are transitional; after primary school they begin to study at the middle level, become senior students. Different teachers begin to teach them. Therefore, it is also difficult for them,» she said.

The Deputy Minister stressed that the most important thing is the safety of children, teachers and parents.

Only pupils of the 1st grades go to schools in Kyrgyzstan from September 1. Students of 2nd −11th grades continue their education in distance mode in the first quarter of the new academic year.