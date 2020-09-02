14:52
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 25.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 264,875 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 25,749,642 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (6,073,840), Brazil (3,950,931), India (3,769,523), Russia (997,072), Peru (652,037), South Africa (628,259), Colombia (624,026), Mexico (606,306) and Spain (470,973).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 17,000,000. The figure grew by 254,794 people for a day.

At least 850,535 people died from the virus (growth by 6,480 people for 24 hours), including 184,664 people — in the USA, 122,596— in Brazil, 66,333 — in India, 41,592— in the UK, and 65,241— in Mexico.

At least 44,036 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 105,944 cases — in Kazakhstan, 42,127— in Uzbekistan, 8,619 — in Tajikistan.
