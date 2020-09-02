Coronavirus not registered in medical workers for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan

No cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in the last 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev announced at a briefing.

During the day, 4 health workers were discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 9 more — from home isolation.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,136 medical workers, 2,496 of them have recovered.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.