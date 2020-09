Drinking water will appear in one of the newly-built quarters in Karakol city. The City Hall of Karakol reported.

Implementation of the project became possible thanks to the Qatar Foundation. To date, 1,300 meters of water pipes have been laid. Work is underway to connect the systems. Construction will be completed in the near future.

The water service company is only engaged in construction of the central water supply system. Residents will have to lay water pipes to their houses themselves.