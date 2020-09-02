Climbers conquer one of highest peaks of At-Bashi ridge

Kyrgyz climbers have conquered one of the highest peaks of At-Bashi ridge. Press service of the State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan reports.

A group of three Kyrgyz climbers headed by the Deputy Director of the agency, Kanatbek Arpachiev, conquered Zhel-Tegirmen peak with a height of 4,600 meters, which is located between Orto-Kaindy and Boskurbu gorges.

The climbers’ ascent to the summit was timed to coincide with the country’s Independence Day.