10:30, 02 September 2020, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency, by Ruslan KHARIZOV
Climbers conquer one of highest peaks of At-Bashi ridge
Kyrgyz climbers have conquered one of the highest peaks of At-Bashi ridge. Press service of the State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan reports.
A group of three Kyrgyz climbers headed by the Deputy Director of the agency, Kanatbek Arpachiev, conquered Zhel-Tegirmen peak with a height of 4,600 meters, which is located between Orto-Kaindy and Boskurbu gorges.
The climbers’ ascent to the summit was timed to coincide with the country’s Independence Day.