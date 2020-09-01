14:26
USD 78.47
EUR 93.47
RUB 1.05
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 25.4 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 261,037 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 25,484,767 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (6,030,587), Brazil (3,908,272), India (3,691,166), Russia (992,402), Peru (647,166), South Africa (627,041), Colombia (615,094), Mexico (599,560) and Spain (462,858).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 16,800,000. The figure grew by 200,812 people for a day.

At least 850,535 people died from the virus (growth by 4,130 people for 24 hours), including 183,597 people — in the USA, 121,381— in Brazil, 65,288 — in India, 41,589— in the UK, and 64,414— in Mexico.

At least 43,958 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 105,872 cases — in Kazakhstan, 41,893— in Uzbekistan, 8,583 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/163691/
views: 138
Print
Related
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
One person dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan over past 24 hours
60 more cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 43,958 in total
190 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
WHO supports opening of international borders
Russian doctors: Epidemiological situation in Kyrgyzstan has stabilized
Jeenbekov congratulates Russia on registration of vaccine against coronavirus
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 21.1 million people globally
Twelve more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Two more people die from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Over 80 percent of parents in Kyrgyzstan dissatisfied with distance learning Over 80 percent of parents in Kyrgyzstan dissatisfied with distance learning
Online schooling: Only half of parents able to provide children with gadgets Online schooling: Only half of parents able to provide children with gadgets
WHO supports opening of international borders WHO supports opening of international borders
Parents admit they beat children for restlessness during online lessons Parents admit they beat children for restlessness during online lessons
1 September, Tuesday
14:13
Embassy of Kazakhstan in Kyrgyzstan resumes its services Embassy of Kazakhstan in Kyrgyzstan resumes its service...
13:52
President of Kyrgyzstan inspects digitalization of school education system
13:14
Tenants of Caravan shopping center hold rally in Bishkek
13:00
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 25.4 million people globally
12:35
Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities