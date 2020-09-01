Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 25.4 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 261,037 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 25,484,767 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (6,030,587), Brazil (3,908,272), India (3,691,166), Russia (992,402), Peru (647,166), South Africa (627,041), Colombia (615,094), Mexico (599,560) and Spain (462,858).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 16,800,000. The figure grew by 200,812 people for a day.

At least 850,535 people died from the virus (growth by 4,130 people for 24 hours), including 183,597 people — in the USA, 121,381— in Brazil, 65,288 — in India, 41,589— in the UK, and 64,414— in Mexico.

At least 43,958 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 105,872 cases — in Kazakhstan, 41,893— in Uzbekistan, 8,583 — in Tajikistan.