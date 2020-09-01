12:55
Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities

The Embassy of Russia in Kyrgyzstan has sent out another schedule of flights from Bishkek and Osh until September 13:

  • Bishkek — Yekaterinburg flight on September 2 at 4.45;
  • Osh — Moscow flight on September 4 at 7.45;
  • Bishkek — St. Petersburg flight on September 5 at 7.35;
  • Osh — St. Petersburg flight on September 5 at 21.55;
  • Osh — Novosibirsk flight on September 6 at 18.10;
  • Osh — Yekaterinburg flight on September 7 at 5.10;
  • Bishkek — Moscow flight on September 8 at 4.55;
  • Osh — Moscow flight on September 8 at 6.50;
  • Osh — Novosibirsk flight on September 8 at 17.45;
  • Bishkek — Yekaterinburg flight on September 9, departure time is being specified;
  • Osh — Moscow flight on September 11 at 7.45;
  • Bishkek — Yekaterinburg flight on September 12 at 7.35;
  • Osh — St. Petersburg flight on September 12 at 21.55;
  • Bishkek — Novosibirsk flight on September 13 at 18.10.

Citizens of the Russian Federation arriving in the country must fill out a special form on the public services portal before departure. «Within three calendar days from the moment of arrival in the Russian Federation, it is necessary to undergo a laboratory test for coronavirus by the PCR method and upload information about the result to the portal of state services for further transmission to Rospotrebnadzor,» the Embassy informed.

Kyrgyzstanis who travel to Russia must have a negative PCR test for coronavirus done not earlier than three days before arrival. The results of tests obtained in Laboratory of Bonetsky and Aqua Lab networks are accepted, their authenticity in the territory of the Russian Federation is confirmed via the Internet.
