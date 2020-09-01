Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Three new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev announced at a briefing.

According to him, one health worker became infected in Chui region, two — in Batken region.

Two health workers have been discharged from hospitals during the day after recovery, and 10 more — from home isolation.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,136 medical workers, 2,483 of them have recovered.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.