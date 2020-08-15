Kyrgyzstan to increase export of organic agricultural products

Kyrgyzstan will increase export of organic agricultural products. President Sooronbai Jeenbekov told in his interview with Birinchi Radio.

According to him, relevant work is already underway in this direction.

«As you know, organic agricultural products are in great demand in any country. Developed countries, especially countries with a high standard of living, are particularly interested in such products. For example, neighboring China is a big market for us. Work began on the export of the products to the Celestial Empire. We have prepared our own laboratories to enter the international market,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

To enter foreign markets, we need to produce and increase the volume of food products that meet international requirements. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

The head of state noted that for this it is necessary to improve the production technology and provide a sufficient amount of raw materials. These issues, he said, are being resolved through cluster projects, sources of funding and benefits have been determined.