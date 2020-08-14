Russia suppresses channel for transfer of large sums of money to Kyrgyzstan

Channel for transfer of money to Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan has been suppressed in Moscow and a number of Russian regions. TASS reports with reference to the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

The suspects in the crime have managed to transfer several billion rubles.

They, using the settlement accounts of controlled organizations, made money transfers to the bank accounts of non-residents carrying out exchange activities in the territories of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

«For this purpose, they submitted documents with inaccurate information about the grounds and purpose of transfers to credit and financial institutions with the powers of a currency control agent. The Main Investigation Department of the Central Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Moscow has opened a criminal case under Article 193 «Currency transactions on transfer of funds in foreign currency or the currency of the Russian Federation to the accounts of non-residents using forged documents,» Irina Volk said.

The police checked the offices and places of residence of the defendants in the criminal case. Electronic data storage devices, stamps and documents were found and seized. Alleged organizer of the group was detained as a result of active search measures.