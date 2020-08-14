17:58
First graders to learn in traditional mode in Kyryzstan, the rest – online

«On the Knowledge Day, September 1, schools, regardless of their form of ownership, will open their doors for first graders. Other grades will be taught online,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Kubatbek Boronov, said at a government meeting. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

He noted that everyone is waiting for the new academic year and are wondering in what format the educational process will take place.

«Earlier, the Ministry of Education and Science recommended several options. As the President of the country Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted earlier, we must fulfill the long-awaited dream of first-graders who are looking forward to meeting with the school. We fully approve this decision. This year, schools will accept 156,000 first graders. It is very important to pay attention to social adaptation, development of educational skills, motor skills of the child’s hands. At the same time, the epidemiological situation must be taken into account, all algorithms must be clearly developed,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

The Prime Minister noted that the epidemiological situation in the region is not fully stabilized, and an outbreak of the disease is predicted. «In this regard, when recommending options for the forms of the educational process, the ministry should take into account the epidemiological situation in the country. We must not allow worsening of the situation. When considering the issue of resuming the educational process, the epidemiological situation in the country will be taken into account and the final decision will be made by the Republican Emergency Response Center,» he said.
