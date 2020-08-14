Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities

The Embassy of Russia in Kyrgyzstan has sent out another schedule of flights from Bishkek and Osh until August 30:

Bishkek — St. Petersburg on August 15 at 7.35;

Osh — St. Petersburg on August 15 at 20.55;

Bishkek — Moscow on August 16 at 16.20;

Osh — Yekaterinburg on August 17, departure time is being specified;

Bishkek — Yekaterinburg on August 19, departure time is being specified;

Osh — Moscow on August 20, departure time is being specified;

Bishkek — St. Petersburg on August 22, departure time is being specified;

Bishkek — Moscow on August 23, departure time is being specified;

Osh — St. Petersburg on August 23, departure time is being specified;

Osh — Yekaterinburg on August 24, departure time is being specified;

Bishkek — Yekaterinburg on August 26, departure time is being specified;

Osh — Moscow on August 26 at 7.45;

Bishkek — St. Petersburg on August 29, departure time is being specified;

Bishkek — Moscow on August 30, departure time is being specified;

Osh — Yekaterinburg on August 30, departure time is being specified;

Osh — St. Petersburg on August 30, departure time is being specified.

Citizens of the Russian Federation arriving in the country must fill out a special form on the public services portal before departure. «Within three calendar days from the moment of arrival in the Russian Federation, it is necessary to undergo a laboratory test for coronavirus by the PCR method and upload information to the portal of state services for further transmission to Rospotrebnadzor,» the Embassy informed.

Kyrgyzstanis who travel to Russia must have a negative PCR test result for coronavirus taken not earlier than three days before arrival. The test results obtained in Bonetsky Laboratory network are accepted, their authenticity on the territory of the Russian Federation is confirmed via the Internet.