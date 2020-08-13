President of Kyrgyzstan visits enterprise for production of organic products

As part of a working trip to Jalal-Abad region, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov visited two industrial enterprises. Press service of the head of state reported.

Shakhdan LLC was launched in Suzak district in January 2020. The plant is equipped with equipment for drying and sorting walnut kernels imported from Turkey, for cleaning, sorting and packing sunflower seeds, for sorting of pistachios.

The company exports local fruits, forest and agricultural products such as walnuts, pistachios, dried fruits, sunflower seeds and others.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted the country’s promising potential in exporting organic products to foreign markets and stressed that special attention will be paid to the processing industry in the future.

The head of the Kyrgyz Republic also visited Nur industrial enterprise in Jalal-Abad, engaged in the production of electrical connectors and devices. The head of the company, Abdyzhapar Tagaev, informed that further plans include development of production, taking into account the new requirements within the framework of the state policy on digitalization of the republic.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov recalled that more than 70 percent of the subsidized funds of the country’s financial institutions are directed to support the initiatives of regional entrepreneurs who create new jobs. This contributes to reduction of migration and the socio-economic development of the regions.

The President recommended the management of Nur OJSC to actively introduce modern technologies into production, noting that government agencies will continue to work on creating the most favorable conditions for the development of entrepreneurship.

The press service recalled that the Committee for Development of Industry and Entrepreneurship was created in 2018 under the National Council for Sustainable Development, designed to become a dialogue platform between the state and the business community to address its pressing issues.