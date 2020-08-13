151 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from St. Petersburg

The plane of Avia Traffic airline on the route St. Petersburg — Bishkek has arrived at Manas International Airport today. At least 151 Kyrgyzstanis, including small children, arrived in homeland.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, the list of passengers was formed by a commission under the operational headquarters for interaction of Kyrgyzstanis living in St. Petersburg.

Students studying at Russian universities, women in late pregnancy and with small children, as well as citizens who have serious illnesses and who have previously left for Russia for surgical operations and other urgent medical procedures, having good reasons for return related to the death of close relatives, or compatriots who are in a difficult life situation have returned to Kyrgyzstan.