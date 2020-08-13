13:00
USD 77.86
EUR 91.47
RUB 1.06
English

151 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from St. Petersburg

The plane of Avia Traffic airline on the route St. Petersburg — Bishkek has arrived at Manas International Airport today. At least 151 Kyrgyzstanis, including small children, arrived in homeland.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, the list of passengers was formed by a commission under the operational headquarters for interaction of Kyrgyzstanis living in St. Petersburg.

Students studying at Russian universities, women in late pregnancy and with small children, as well as citizens who have serious illnesses and who have previously left for Russia for surgical operations and other urgent medical procedures, having good reasons for return related to the death of close relatives, or compatriots who are in a difficult life situation have returned to Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/162396/
views: 130
Print
Related
At least 327 Kyrgyzstanis return from Russia to Osh city
Two Kyrgyzstanis die in traffic accident in Khakassia
Russian TV presenter attacks migrant from Kyrgyzstan
At least 245 Kyrgyzstanis return from Moscow to Osh city
At least 166 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Yekaterinburg
Kyrgyzstanis can not return to Russia without urgent reasons
At least 161 Kyrgyzstanis return to Osh city from Moscow
Pregnant Kyrgyzstani beaten by husband in St. Petersburg
At least 183 Kyrgyzstanis return to homeland from Yekaterinburg
At least 420 Kyrgyzstanis arrive in country from Moscow
Popular
New algorithms for citizens crossing state border approved in Kyrgyzstan New algorithms for citizens crossing state border approved in Kyrgyzstan
Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek
Violinist from Kyrgyzstan wins over Mexico, which became his second home Violinist from Kyrgyzstan wins over Mexico, which became his second home
Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city
13 August, Thursday
12:33
291 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan 291 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Ky...
12:14
Three people die from COVID-19, community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
12:02
310 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 41,069 in total
11:54
At least 327 Kyrgyzstanis return from Russia to Osh city
11:47
Bishkek City Hall plans to create electronic parking on Ibraimov Street