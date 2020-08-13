13:00
USD 77.86
EUR 91.47
RUB 1.06
English

Deputy Prosecutor of Dzheti-Oguz sentenced to fine for bribe extortion

Nurbek Abdrakhmanov, Deputy Prosecutor of Dzheti-Oguz district, who extorted a bribe, was sentenced to a fine. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made by the district court.

«The former employee of the supervisory body was found guilty under the Article «Taking a bribe» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Nurbek Abdrakhmanov must pay a fine of 300,000 soms. Disagreeing with the court’s decision, the prosecutor’s office appealed it to a higher instance. The case is now pending at the Issyk-Kul Regional Court,» the sources said.

The press service of the Supreme Court confirmed this information. According to it, in addition to the former deputy prosecutor, the investigator of the Department of Internal Affairs was also detained. However, the policeman was released from penalty, and probation supervision was appointed for him for a period of two years. In addition, he must pay a fine of 50,000 soms.

The deputy prosecutor of Dzheti-Oguz district and the policeman of the local police department were detained for a bribe. They extorted 100,000 soms from a citizen for termination of criminal prosecution. Earlier, the prosecutor has already received 60,000 soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/162393/
views: 129
Print
Related
Police chief arrested with 80,000 soms bribe in Nookat
Ministry of Transport employees extort money from drivers of heavy vehicles
Talas City Hall employee detained for bribe extortion
Inspectors of Weight and Dimensional Control Agency detained for extortion
SCNS tells about detention of employee of prosecutor’s office for bribe
Judge of Pervomaisky District Court arrested for bribe in Bishkek
Employees of Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan extort $ 25,000
Arrested for bribe commandant of General Staff found guilty, fined
Head of rural district in Chui region detained for bribe extortion
SCNS: Court bailiff arrested with bribe
Popular
New algorithms for citizens crossing state border approved in Kyrgyzstan New algorithms for citizens crossing state border approved in Kyrgyzstan
Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek
Violinist from Kyrgyzstan wins over Mexico, which became his second home Violinist from Kyrgyzstan wins over Mexico, which became his second home
Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city
13 August, Thursday
12:33
291 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan 291 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Ky...
12:14
Three people die from COVID-19, community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
12:02
310 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 41,069 in total
11:54
At least 327 Kyrgyzstanis return from Russia to Osh city
11:47
Bishkek City Hall plans to create electronic parking on Ibraimov Street