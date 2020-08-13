Deputy Prosecutor of Dzheti-Oguz sentenced to fine for bribe extortion

Nurbek Abdrakhmanov, Deputy Prosecutor of Dzheti-Oguz district, who extorted a bribe, was sentenced to a fine. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made by the district court.

«The former employee of the supervisory body was found guilty under the Article «Taking a bribe» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Nurbek Abdrakhmanov must pay a fine of 300,000 soms. Disagreeing with the court’s decision, the prosecutor’s office appealed it to a higher instance. The case is now pending at the Issyk-Kul Regional Court,» the sources said.

The press service of the Supreme Court confirmed this information. According to it, in addition to the former deputy prosecutor, the investigator of the Department of Internal Affairs was also detained. However, the policeman was released from penalty, and probation supervision was appointed for him for a period of two years. In addition, he must pay a fine of 50,000 soms.

The deputy prosecutor of Dzheti-Oguz district and the policeman of the local police department were detained for a bribe. They extorted 100,000 soms from a citizen for termination of criminal prosecution. Earlier, the prosecutor has already received 60,000 soms.