A new head of the Panfilov district of Chui region has been appointed. Press service of the Government Office reported.

Emir Amankulov became the new head of the state administration of the district. The corresponding order was signed by the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov.

Since 2018, he had headed Voznesenovka rural administration.

The previous head of the Panfilov district Melis Raiymkulov resigned.