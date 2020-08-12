17:12
At least 245 Kyrgyzstanis return from Moscow to Osh city

At least 245 citizens of Kyrgyzstan have returned from Moscow to Osh city. Press service of the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

They arrived by a flight of Ural Airlines on the route Moscow — Osh.

The list of passengers for the flight was formed by a commission consisting of representatives of the Kyrgyz diaspora, employees of the Embassy, ​​representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Migration Service in the Russian Federation.

In particular, it included students studying at Russian universities, women in late pregnancy and having small children, as well as citizens who have serious reasons for an urgent return (serious illnesses, recent surgical operations, who have lost relatives, and others.)
link: https://24.kg/english/162338/
views: 97
