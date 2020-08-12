Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 20.2 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 195,258 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 20,284,882 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (5,141,208), Brazil (3,057,470), India (2,329,638), Russia (895,691), South Africa (566,109), Peru (483,133), Mexico (492,522), Chile (376,616) and Colombia (410,453).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 12,500,000. The figure grew by 304,953 people for a day.

At least 741,126 people died from the virus (growth by 4,935 people for 24 hours), including 164,537 people — in the USA, 101,752— in Brazil, 46,611— in the UK, 53,929— in Mexico, and 46,091 — in India.

At least 40,759 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 100,855 cases — in Kazakhstan, 31,747— in Uzbekistan, 7,871 — in Tajikistan.