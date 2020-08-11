Prime Minister: There is no shortage of medicines in Kyrgyzstan

All warehouses of Kyrgyzstan have drugs necessary for the treatment of coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov announced at a briefing.

At the same time, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers admitted that some regions of the country lack certain medicines. According to him, the headquarters and heads of the regions are trying to eliminate this problem.

«Some pharmaceutical companies sell drugs only to their pharmacies. Heads of district are responsible for providing hospitals with everything they need. Delivery of antibiotics and anticoagulants is expected in August. The Government has sent applications for delivery of medicines to the country in September,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

The head of Government added that the Ministry of Health has updated the list of necessary items. According to the document, 56 out of 59 items of medical equipment have been approved in the list.