Bekkul Dzhekshenkulov has been appointed the head of the International Cooperation and Protocol Department of the Central Office of the City Hall of Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall of the capital reported.

He previously worked in the private sector and for international organizations.

Bolotbek Apilov has been appointed the head of the Public State Department of Capital Construction of the capital’s City Hall.

The relevant orders were signed by the Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov.