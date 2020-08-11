At least 161 Kyrgyzstanis return to Osh city from Moscow

At least 161 Kyrgyzstanis have returned from Moscow to Osh city. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

They reportedly arrived by Avia Traffic company flight on the route Moscow — Osh.

The ministry noted that the list of passengers for the flight was formed by a commission consisting of representatives of the Kyrgyz diaspora, doctors of Kyrgyz medical clinics in Moscow and employees of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia.

In particular, the lists of passengers included students studying at Russian universities, women who are in the late stages of pregnancy and have small children, as well as citizens who have serious reasons for an urgent return (serious illnesses, recent surgeries, who have lost their relatives and other).