Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 20 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 227,941 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 20,089,624 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (5,094,400), Brazil (3,057,470), India (2,268,675), Russia (890,799), South Africa (563,598), Peru (483,133), Mexico (485,836), Chile (375,044) and Colombia (397,623).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 12,200,000. The figure grew by 164,695 people for a day.

At least 736,191 people died from the virus (growth by 6,102 people for 24 hours), including 163,463 people — in the USA, 101,752— in Brazil, 46,611— in the UK, 53,003— in Mexico, and 45,257 — in India.

At least 40,455 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 100,164 cases — in Kazakhstan, 31,304 — in Uzbekistan, 7,827 — in Tajikistan.