Members of Blind and Deaf Society protest against Dastan Bekeshev in Bishkek

Kyrgyz Blind and Deaf Society held a rally in Bishkek near the building of the Parliament.

About 50 people oppose the current deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Dastan Bekeshev, urging him not to run for office anymore.

According to the member of the society Altynbek Tobokel uulu, the parliament deputy disappointed the hopes of the people with disabilities. «For almost 10 years as a deputy, he has not defended the interests of people with disabilities,» the man said.

«We are against Dastan Bekeshev in the Parliament. For all the time he was a deputy, he defended the interests of his friends, not disabled people. In particular, he was engaged in lobbying the interests of AY company. He did not raise any urgent problems of PWDs. When we asked to vote for Dastan Bekeshev, we thought that he would reflect our interests, but he fell short of our expectation,» Altynbek Tobokel uulu said.