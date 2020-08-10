COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: Officials hope for the best, but prepare for the worst

Decline in incidence and mortality from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia is encouraging, but it should not calm us down. Tolon Isakov, a sanitary doctor, Acting Deputy Director of the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, making forecasts is thankless task. «As the saying goes, hope for the best, but prepare for the worst. We hope that there will be no second wave, but we must prepare for it to the maximum, so that the situation does not repeat, like at the beginning of the outbreak. It is necessary to learn the lessons of the first wave as much as possible, so that, if necessary, we can safely receive patients without queues and problems, and not experience a shortage of personal protective equipment. The Government is now taking all possible measures,» Tolon Isakov said.

He noted that two warehouses — Drug Supply, State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision Departments, where all the purchased PPE, devices, medicines, humanitarian aid are sent — have been chosen by the order of the Ministry of Health. Then the means will be distributed among regions and healthcare organizations.

At least 258 cases of COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia have been detected in Kyrgyzstan over the past 24 hours, in total — 40,100. At least 1,474 people have died.