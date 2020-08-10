Another group of doctors leaves for Issyk-Kul region for rehabilitation

Another group of medical workers has left for Issyk-Kul region. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

At least 182 medical workers from Bishkek have left for Altyn Zhai resort for rehabilitation. They will have a rest and restore their health for seven days.

The ministry recalled that the Government organizes trips to resorts in Issyk-Kul region to rehabilitate and restore the health of medical workers who have worked in the centers infection and have suffered from COVID-19 and pneumonia.