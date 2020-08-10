13:22
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 19.8 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 483,647 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 19,861,683 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (5,044,864), Brazil (3,035,422), India (2,215,074), Russia (885,718), South Africa (559,859), Peru (478,024), Mexico (480,278), Chile (373,056) and Colombia (387,481).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 12,100,000. The figure grew by 622,481 people for a day.

At least 730,089 people died from the virus (growth by 8,765 people for 24 hours), including 162,938 people — in the USA, 101,049— in Brazil, 46,659— in the UK, 52,298— in Mexico, and 44,386 — in India.

At least 40,177 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 99,442 cases — in Kazakhstan, 30,609 — in Uzbekistan, 7,745 — in Tajikistan.
