Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities

The Embassy of Russia in Kyrgyzstan has sent out another schedule of flights from Bishkek and Osh until August 26.

Osh — Moscow flight on August 12, departure time is being specified;

Bishkek — Yekaterinburg flight on August 12, departure time is being specified;

Bishkek — St. Petersburg flight on August 15, departure time is being specified;

Bishkek — Moscow flight on August 16 at 16.20;

Osh — St. Petersburg flight on August 16, time of departure is being specified;

Osh — Moscow flight on August 26 at 7.45.

Russian citizens arriving in the country must fill out a special form on the state services portal before departure. «Within three calendar days from the moment of arrival in Russia, it is necessary to undergo a laboratory test for coronavirus by PCR method and upload information about the result to the portal of state services for further transmission to Rospotrebnadzor,» the Embassy informed.

Kyrgyzstanis who travel to Russia must have a negative PCR test for coronavirus, taken no earlier than three days before arrival. The results of analyzes obtained in Bonetsky Laboratory network are accepted, their authenticity in Russia is confirmed via the Internet.