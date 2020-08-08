14:07
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 19.3 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 352,456 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 19,378,036 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (4,941,755), Brazil (2,962,442), India (2,088,611), Russia (875,378), South Africa (545,376), Peru (463,875), Mexico (469,407), Chile (368,825) and Colombia (367,204).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 11,400,000. The figure grew by 185,046 people for a day.

At least 721,324 people died from the virus (growth by 7,479 people for 24 hours), including 161,347 people — in the USA, 99,572— in Brazil, 46,596— in the UK, 51,311— in Mexico, and 42,518 — in India.

At least 39,587 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 97,829 cases — in Kazakhstan, 29,057 — in Uzbekistan, 7,706 — in Tajikistan.
