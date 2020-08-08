14:07
At least 22 out of 9,000 prisoners in Kyrgyzstan tested for COVID-19

Only 22 out of 9,000 prisoners have been tested for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Coalition Against Torture reported with reference to the State Penitentiary Service.

These prisoners had previously turned to the medical units of the prison colonies, where they are being kept, with characteristic symptoms. COVID-19 was not confirmed in them.

The State Penitentiary Service stressed that it is impossible to test all prisoners. However, human rights activists noted that statistics on COVID-19 and pneumonia have been combined and most people die of pneumonia, having a negative result of test for coronavirus.

«Based on this, there is a risk of mass spread of coronavirus in closed institutions. It is necessary to resolve the issue of unloading the penitentiary system. We urge the government to assess the risk and take urgent action to reduce the tension. We urge investigating judges to apply an alternative measure of restraint, as this is the primary reason for the overcrowding of pre-trial detention centers,» human rights activists stress.

They remind that the Constitution guarantees every detainee the right to complete security and free access to legal assistance.
link: https://24.kg/english/161967/
views: 143
