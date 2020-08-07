13:44
USD 76.92
EUR 91.10
RUB 1.05
English

1,356 more Kyrgyzstanis return to homeland from Orenburg by buses

The second column of buses with citizens of Kyrgyzstan has arrived in Kyrgyzstan from Russia. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

At least 23 buses brought 1,356 compatriots from Orenburg and Sol-Iletsk, as well as Buzuluk district.

In total, 2,456 Kyrgyzstanis have returned from there.

Related news
At least 1,100 Kyrgyzstanis return from Orenburg by buses
«The Ministry of Foreign Affairs once again reminds that the entry of foreign citizens into Kazakhstan is limited due to the situation related to the spread of COVID-19. We convincingly urge Kyrgyzstanis who stay on the territory of Russia not to move towards the Russian-Kazakh state border until it opens,» the ministry informed.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that in order to prevent another congestion of compatriots at the border points of the Russian-Kazakh state border, the number of charter flights from Russia to Kyrgyzstan, departing from Moscow, Novosibirsk and Yekaterinburg, has been significantly increased.
link: https://24.kg/english/161878/
views: 124
Print
Related
At least 1,100 Kyrgyzstanis return from Orenburg by buses
339 Kyrgyzstanis return to Osh city from Moscow
At least 150 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Moscow
173 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from St. Petersburg
184 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Novosibirsk
2,457 compatriots return to Kyrgyzstan from Russia by buses
About 3,000 Kyrgyzstanis await return home near Orenburg
At least 22,440 Kyrgyzstanis return from Russia during pandemic
Woman attacks security guard of Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia
239 more Kyrgyzstanis return to Osh from Yekaterinburg
Popular
Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan
Turkey partially resumes flights with Kyrgyzstan Turkey partially resumes flights with Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Second peak incidence forecast for October Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Second peak incidence forecast for October
Working hours of transport, cafes and shopping centers extended in Bishkek Working hours of transport, cafes and shopping centers extended in Bishkek
7 August, Friday
13:32
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 19 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 19 million...
13:14
18-year-old guy drowns in Bosteri village
12:48
17 more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
12:43
Four more people die from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
12:28
503 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 39,162 in total