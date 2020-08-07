1,356 more Kyrgyzstanis return to homeland from Orenburg by buses

The second column of buses with citizens of Kyrgyzstan has arrived in Kyrgyzstan from Russia. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

At least 23 buses brought 1,356 compatriots from Orenburg and Sol-Iletsk, as well as Buzuluk district.

In total, 2,456 Kyrgyzstanis have returned from there.

«The Ministry of Foreign Affairs once again reminds that the entry of foreign citizens into Kazakhstan is limited due to the situation related to the spread of COVID-19. We convincingly urge Kyrgyzstanis who stay on the territory of Russia not to move towards the Russian-Kazakh state border until it opens,» the ministry informed.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that in order to prevent another congestion of compatriots at the border points of the Russian-Kazakh state border, the number of charter flights from Russia to Kyrgyzstan, departing from Moscow, Novosibirsk and Yekaterinburg, has been significantly increased.