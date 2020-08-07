12:13
Issyk-Kul resorts to be closed for violation of sanitary standards

If sanitary rules are not observed in guest houses and resorts on the shores of Issyk-Kul lake, they will be closed. Balbak Tulobaev, Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he has already instructed the relevant persons to check compliance with the regulations throughout the region.

«Checks will be conducted all the next week long. If the management of guest houses do not ensure safety for vacationers, including on the beaches, they will be fined. If the fines do not help, we will have to forcibly suspend the activities of guest houses and resorts,» the official said.

Earlier, 24.kg news agency reported that vacationers do not observe sanitary standards and social distance on the popular beaches of Issyk-Kul region.
