Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 18.8 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 330,392 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 18,810,392 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (4,823,797), Brazil (2,859,073), India (1,908,254), Russia (864,948), South Africa (529,877), Peru (447,624), Mexico (456,100), Chile (364,723) and Colombia (345,714).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 11,300,000. The figure grew by 233,783 people for a day.

At least 706,761 people died from the virus (growth by 7,186 people for 24 hours), including 158,249 people — in the USA, 97,256— in Brazil, 46,295— in the UK, 49,698— in Mexico, and 39,795 — in India.

At least 38,659 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 95,942 cases — in Kazakhstan, 27,793 — in Uzbekistan, 7,625 — in Tajikistan.