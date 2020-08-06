14:53
At least 150 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Moscow

At least 150 Kyrgyzstanis have returned to Bishkek from Moscow. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Plane of Avia Traffic Company, which departed from Moscow, arrived in Kyrgyzstan today.

«Students studying at Russian universities, women in late pregnancy and with small children, citizens with serious illnesses and who had previously left for Russia for surgical operations and other urgent medical procedures have returned to the republic by the flight,» the ministry said.
